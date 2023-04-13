Amritsar, Apr 13 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the Punjab government and the police administration of interfering with the arrangements being made by gurdwaras for 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas' (Baisakhi).

In a statement, Dhami said there is resentment in the Sikh community due to "unnecessary interference" by the state government and the police administration when the community is celebrating the 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas' on Friday as per the 'panthic' traditions.

Also Read | Vehicles Can Zoom From Mumbai-Thane-Navi Mumbai 'Signal-Free' Now at Ghatkopar and Vakola.

He alleged, "Arbitrary restrictions are being imposed on the Sangat (community) by the police administration, about which information is being received by the SGPC.”

Dhami said this action of the government is extremely bad, and cannot be tolerated.

Also Read | 'Decision-Making Highly Shaky, Flawed', Says Supreme Court on Karnataka Government Scrapping 4% Muslim Quota.

"Because the Khalsa Sajna Diwas is very important and the occasion of devotion for the Sikh community, a large number of 'Sangat' gather at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, but they are facing inconvenience due to the unnecessary interference of the police," he alleged.

"An atmosphere of fear and terror is being deliberately created in the Sikh Sangat, the policemen deputed at the gurdwaras are also pressuring managers to follow instructions as per their wishes, which is unacceptable," he alleged.

Baisakhi, one of Punjab's biggest festivals in north India, marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of harvest season.

On the day of the festival, people across Punjab offer prayers at gurdwaras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)