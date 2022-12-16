Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, who is scheduled to chair the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting at the West Bengal secretariat, arrived here on Friday evening.

He was accorded a warm welcome by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and state minister Sujit Bose, officials said.

Shah, following his arrival, left for BJP state headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane in the central part of the city, where he is likely to holding a meeting with senior members of the saffron party, they stated.

Security has been beefed up around the BJP office and the state secretariat, a police officer said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim are set to attend the EZC meeting on Saturday.

Among other issues, Shah is slated to hold discussions on matters related to boundaries of the five states and the completion of the eastern freight corridor.

Along with the CMs, chiefs of all central armed forces are also expected to attend the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for November 5, but got postponed due to Shah's unavailability at that time, owing to his other engagements.

