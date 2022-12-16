New Delhi, December 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lambasted Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Security Council and said the statement further lowered the image of Pakistan on the global platform. The party said it will hold a nationwide protest against Bhutto on Saturday.

Issuing a statement BJP said, "On December 17, Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold nationwide protests against the highly shameful and derogatory remark of the Pakistani Foreign Minister. The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP workers will burn the effigy of Pakistan and the Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of the Pakistani Foreign Minister." MEA S Jaishankar Hits Back Hard at Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s Remarks on Kashmir Issue at UNSC (Watch Video).

The BJP statement said the Pakistani Foreign Minister's remark is highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice which has been given just to remain in power and save the government. It said Pak FM's statement is also aimed at misleading the world and diverting global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan, simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that Pakistan has become the major sanctuary for terrorists. EAM S Jaishankar Lashes Out at Pakistan for Second Day in Row, Says ‘We Cannot Let 9/11 or Mumbai Attack Happen Again’.

"What more can be expected from Pakistan's Foreign Minister which reflects his and his government's desperation and mental bankruptcy," the party said. On one hand, BJP said India has Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership the country has left its indelible mark on various global fora, and on the other hand, Pakistan has faced ridicule and insult on various international platforms.

On one hand, the BJP statement said India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while on the other hand, Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations. "Everyone saw how even the Pakistani students were rescued during the rescue mission carried out during the Russia-Ukraine conflict which was carried out under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

"Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's statement against our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly condemnable and totally uncalled for. The kind of language Bilawal Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. Does Bilawal Bhutto even have the stature to comment about our PM Narendra Modi who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader? This demeaning statement of Bilawal Bhutto further lowered the image of Pakistan on the global platform," added the BJP statement.

India on Friday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his "uncivilised outburst" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to media queries on Bilawal's 'uncivilised' remarks, the official spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said, "These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistan foreign minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah."

Earlier, on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ripped into Pakistan over its role in sponsoring and spreading terrorism and advised Islamabad to clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour.

In reply to a question from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terror, Jaishankar replied," You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this. It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism."

Responding to the EAM's remark, Bilawal unleashed a personal attack on PM Modi and also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"We wish Pak FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UNSC to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pak terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, their FM was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan's role," said Bagchi.

