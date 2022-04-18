New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence here, official sources said.

Clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which eight policemen and a civilian were injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence, and accordingly legal action will be taken against them, Asthana said.

