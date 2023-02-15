Agra (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) To commemorate the 368th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, entry to the Taj Mahal in Agra will be free for three days starting February 17, officials said on Wednesday.

Various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul' and 'kul' among others will be held on the occasion, they said.

Also Read | Kanpur Mother-Daughter Self-Immolation: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Magisterial Probe, Assures Transparency.

Superintending archeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, Raj kumar Patel said, "There will be free entry for tourist in Taj Mahal from February 17, 18 and 19 on the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Jahan.

"Tourists will get free entry on 17 and 18 February after 2 pm till sunset and on February 19 entry, it will be free from sunrise to sunset."

Also Read | Nikki Yadav Murder Case: CCTV Video of Victim’s Last Hours at Home Retrieved by Delhi Police.

Shamsuddin Khan, president of the Approved Tourist Guides Association said various rituals which will be held during the three days.

"On the last day of the 'Urs' an 1,880 meter-long 'chadar' would be offered.The 'chadar poshi' attracts people from all religions," he said.

Arti Rana, a resident of Agra said during three days, 'qawwalis' in praise of the emperor and his wife Mumtaz are sung and the tourists also get a chance to visit the graves in the basement that are usually closed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)