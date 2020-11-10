New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Thanking the people for their "immense support" in the Assembly bypolls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in the states where the party emerged victorious.

Apart from Telangana, all other states -- Karnataka, Manipur, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh -- where the BJP won the bypolls, are under the party's rule.

Also Read | Ziradei Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Amarjeet Kushwaha Wins, Elected as MLA.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he tweeted separately, congratulating each chief minister of the BJP-ruled states.

Starting with his home state, he tweeted, "The overwhelming victory of the BJP in the Gujarat by-elections is the victory of @narendramodi, @vijayrupanibjp, and the unwavering faith in the BJP government. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat for their immense support and hearty congratulations to the state president @CRPaatil and all the workers of @BJP4Gujarat," Shah tweeted.

Also Read | Did PM Modi’s Office Announce Nitish Kumar Will Not be Next Chief Minister of Bihar? Giriraj Singh to Replace Him? Fact-Check Debunks Fake News.

The BJP swept all eight seats in the Gujarat bypolls.

Similarly, he went on to thank his party and people in Telangana, Karnataka, Manipur, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

"Thank you, Karnataka for your continuous support to BJP. I congratulate CM @BSYBJP ji, Shri @nalinkateel and karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka unit on this fantastic victory! BJP under the guidance of PM @narendramodi will leave no stone unturned towards the development of the state," Shah tweeted after the party won both seats.

With four out of five seats secured in Manipur, Shah tweeted, "I congratulate CM @NBirenSingh ji, @STikendraBJP and karyakartas of @BJP4Manipur unit on BJP's resounding victory in the assembly by-polls. Grateful to the people of the state for their unwavering trust in BJP and PM @narendramodi's commitment towards the development of Manipur."

He said the results of the Uttar Pradesh by-elections reflect the public's confidence in the development of the BJP government. "Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji and @myogiadityanath ji, the state is setting new standards of progress. Congratulations to Shri @swatantrabjp and all the workers on this victory and thanks to the public," Shah added in Hindi after the party won six of the seven seats in the state.

With the victory of the single Dubbak seat in Telangana, the home minister said the BJP is committed towards a developed and prosperous Telangana. "Modi govt will continue to deliver on the trust of the people of Telangana," he tweeted.

As the BJP leads the high-stake Madhya Pradesh bypolls with 16 out of 28 seats, Shah tweeted that the people of the state have expressed confidence in PM Modi and Chief Minsiter Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with the BJP's development policy.

"Hearty congratulations to the Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj, State President @vdsharmabjp and @ BJP4MP's hard-working workers on the BJP's resounding victory in the Madhya Pradesh by-elections," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

As of 11.00 pm, the BJP has won 16 seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, while leading in three. Opposition Congress won seven seats, leading in two.

The BJP swept all eight seats in Gujarat, six of the seven seats in Uttar Pradesh, four out of five in Manipur, the single Dubbak seat in Telangana, and both the seats in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)