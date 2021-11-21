New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur's Tamenglong district through video conferencing on Monday.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be in attendance.

Also Read | Kerala: Woman Pours Acid On Lover For Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Idukki District, Arrested.

The state cabinet has decided to set up the museum at Luangkao village, the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned around Rs 15 crore for the project.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Civil Defence Employee Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl On Pretext of Providing Job in Coaching Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)