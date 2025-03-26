Muzaffarnagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Shamli district BJP secretary Vivek Premi has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and rioting in connection with a confrontation between the management of a temple and shopkeepers, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR filed by the temple management through Yogi Karan Nath, several individuals, including BJP leader Vivek Premi, allegedly attacked and abused him in Shamli on March 11, they said.

The dispute began after the temple management vacated some shops belonging to the temple, which was opposed by shopkeepers led by Premi, according to the police.

Police Circle Officer Amardeep Moray said, "A case has been registered against ten people, including Vivek Premi. He was arrested last evening in connection with the incident."

Meanwhile, traders in Shamli have launched an agitation against Premi's arrest and staged a dharna on Wednesday.

