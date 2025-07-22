Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): In the wake of the Supreme Court dismissing the plea of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and granting relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in MUDA land case, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said that CM's wife had nothing to do with those allotments.

He said that whatever the ED had put forth was not right.

Speaking to the media, G Parameshwara said, "The Supreme Court chief justice has given a judgment that there is nothing in the ED case, so we have to see how this whole thing is boiling down to the truth. This is exactly what we were looking for. She has nothing to do with those allotments. SC has said that whatever the ED had put forth is not right."

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed the verdict and stated that something must be done with the functioning of ED.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We welcome the verdict and it shows how the central government has been misusing ED and the Supreme Court justice wants the ED not to become a pawn in the political game. This shows how institutions have been compromised and politicised and a vindication of how Siddaramaiah was hounded unnecessarily. Something must be done with the functioning of ED."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking investigation against his wife BM Parvathi in connection with the alleged irregularities with regard to illegal land allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), calling it a "resounding slap of justice on the face of the Central Government."

In a social media post on X, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "The Supreme Court's historic order dismissing the ED's appeal to investigate my wife, Mrs. Parvati, in the matter of MUDA site allocation is a resounding slap of justice on the face of the Central Government."

"I humbly welcome the order of the Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, B.R. Gavai, and Justice K. Vinodchandra. Throughout my long political career, I have always bowed to the Constitution and the law of the land. This belief has been upheld and protected by the Supreme Court's order," Siddaramaiah stated.

Accusing the BJP and its allies of misusing central investigative agencies such as ED, CBI, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that the fabricated case had caused "immense harassment and mental distress."

His social media post read, "The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, unable to confront me politically, have misused constitutional investigative agencies like the CBI and ED to fabricate a false case against my wife, causing immense harassment. The mental distress inflicted on me and my family by this is something I can never forget."

"The words from the depths of my heart have been echoed by the Honorable Chief Justice Gavai of the Supreme Court. "Political battles should be fought with voters, not by misusing constitutional institutions like the Enforcement Directorate," their words reflect the opinion of every conscientious Indian who believes in the Constitution," it added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) challenging Karnataka High Courts' decision in having set aside probe against B.M. Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities with regard to illegal land allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and K. Vinod Chandran refused to entertain ED's plea by orally stating, "Let political battles be fought amongst the electorate. Why are you (ED) being used for it." (ANI)

