New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Sheel Vardhan Singh, former IPS officer, took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the Central Hall of the Commission in the national capital on Monday.

The oath was administered to her by the UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

Sheel Vardhan Singh is a seasoned intelligence expert, known for strategic thinking, and expertise in global security scenarios and internal security.

He was Director General of CISF from November 2021 to December 2023 where he provided leadership enhancing security across the vital industrial sector.

Also Read | AI Set to Impact 60% of Jobs in Developed Economies: IMF.

Sheel Vardhan Singh, who has 37 years of distinguished service behind him has served in all theatres of national security, contributing to the highest level of intelligence gathering, analysis and national security policy formulation. He strengthened India's international security posture during his posting at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

He was awarded the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2004 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the year 2010.

A Bachelor of Arts in English Honours, Sheel Vardhan Singh has done the prestigious West Yorkshire Command Course, in the UK and the National Defence College, in India.

He has authored two volumes of short stories and is a regular contributor to the 'Speaking Tree' column in The Times of India. His podcast - 'The Dialogue Within' brings out his unique perspectives on life and living. Sheel Vardhan Singh is an avid sportsman, passionate about literature and cultural exploration and a devoted Yoga Practioner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)