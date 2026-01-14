Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Headquarters Army Training Command (ARTRAC) organised the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day interaction in Shimla on 14 January 2026 for veterans from Shimla District.

A large number of veterans attended the event.

The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Sukriti Singh Dahiya, Chief of Staff, ARTRAC. In his address, the Chief of Staff highlighted that the objective of observing Veterans' Day is to enhance awareness and satisfaction among veterans by addressing issues related to their welfare, pensions, and entitlements, including those concerning their Next of Kin (NOK).

During the interaction, the Chief of Staff expressed heartfelt gratitude to the veterans for their selfless service to the Nation and assured them that the Indian Army remains committed to their welfare and well-being. He reiterated that no effort would be spared to resolve the genuine concerns of veterans and their families.

The occasion also highlighted ongoing initiatives to strengthen veterans' welfare. Project NAMAN, an Indian Army initiative for veterans, their families, and NOKs, focuses on facilitating welfare services through digital pension systems named SPARSH and Common Service Centres for ESM. Project NAMAN will be inaugurated in Shimla, providing a single-point interface to assist veterans and their dependents.

During the event, Lt Gen Dahiya felicitated five veterans - Col RS Parmar (Retd), Maj (Dr) Ritu Kalra (Retd), Sub Maj & Hony Lt Diwakar Dutt Sharma (Retd), Hav Mohan Lal Chauhan (Retd) & Chief Petty Offr Giteshwar - for their contribution in the fields of Hospitality, Welfare of Veer Naris, Youth Affairs, Anti-Drug Campaign, entrepreneurship and upliftment of society.

Col RS Parmar (Retd), was commissioned in Dec 1974 in 2/3 Gorkha Rifles. Post-retirement, the officer gave his valuable services at establishments for ESM welfare. He later served as a director at Bahra University, Waknaghat, where he became an inspiration for students to join the Armed Forces.

The veteran officer has empowered 11 ESMs near Theog in hospitality, transport, and agro-based industries. He regularly aids Veer Naris, their wards, and veterans with the latest instructions on pay, emoluments, SPARSH, ECHS, etc. (ANI)

