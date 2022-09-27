Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Shimla police arrested two accused and recovered 57.87 gm of heroin from their possession on Tuesday.

According to the police, two accused Nikhil Sharma and Priyanka, both residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh were arrested from the Sanjauli area of Shimla. The accused and his accomplice were on the radar of Shimla police for allegedly being involved in drug supply.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Around 20 MLAs, Ministers Meet CM Ashok Gehlot at His Residence After Party Issues Notice to 3 Leaders.

"Both the accused have been taken into custody and will be produced in court where the police will seek their custody. A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against both the accused," said Kamal Sharma, DSP and spokesperson of Shimla district police.

According to police, further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Navratri 2022: No Entry Into Garba Dance Venues Without I-Card, Says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)