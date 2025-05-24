Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a significant development that has stirred the Himachal Pradesh police establishment, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi--who was heading the initial Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the suspicious death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi--on Saturday levelled serious allegations against Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Atul Verma, accusing him of interference in the investigation, abuse of authority, and obstruction of justice.

Speaking to the media, SP Gandhi alleged that the DGP's office not only attempted to derail the investigation but also sought to manipulate judicial proceedings through false affidavits.

"I was harassed for taking action," said Gandhi, claiming that he and his team were repeatedly pressured whenever they attempted to act against wrongdoing.

"The DGP's office is directly under scrutiny in several FIRs registered by the Shimla Police. The moment we tried to move against powerful elements, the efforts to suppress the investigation intensified," SP Gandhi said.

The Superintendent of Police asserted that despite these hurdles, his team had unearthed critical forensic evidence in the Vimal Negi case, including a pen drive that had been tampered with.

"Key digital evidence was formatted, but we managed to retrieve it and present it before the Hon'ble High Court. The SIT, which was constituted under the DGP's direction, failed to perform its duties," he said.

Gandhi made a scathing observation alleging that the DGP was putting pressure, and also assured justice to the family of the deceased engineer, and also sought Protection from the judiciary.

"This is not a personal battle. I am committed to ensuring justice for Vimal Negi's family and to protecting the integrity of the investigations conducted by my team," the SP said.

He added that the SP-led investigation had to withstand resistance from within the force.

"Even in our anti-narcotics operations in Shimla, we found links between a local gang and staff attached to the DGP's office. A man named Sanjay Bhuria, affiliated with a gang, had connections with a staffer in the DGP's personal office," he added.

Gandhi also recalled interference in past sensitive cases, citing the 2023 Middle Bazaar gas blast. According to him, central agencies were misled into suspecting the use of RDX when later findings revealed it was a gas leak.

"This shows a broader pattern of deliberate misinformation," he said.

On DGP Verma's conduct, Gandhi remarked that he had misled the court in the Vimal Negi death case.

"He filed a misleading affidavit in court. This was an unprofessional attack against my investigation. His actions appear driven by self-interest and a desire to protect certain individuals rather than uphold the law," he said.

"What matters is the rule of law. Our duty is to uphold it, no matter who stands in the way," he further said.

Gandhi detailed several instances of alleged obstruction in other cases registered against the DGP office.

"A case was registered at the Chhota Shimla police station on the basis of a complaint by the CID. The accused included personnel from the DGP's personal staff. When we tried to question them, including the DGP's son, hurdles were created. This was entirely unjustified," he stated.

"Recently, we received a complaint alleging that the DGP had coerced a junior inspector into drafting a manipulated report. The officer made an entry in the DD register in CID. The complainant has submitted this record, which has been brought to the attention of the Advocate General," he added.

He also cited how the DGP undermined an earlier temple-related case involving Ramakrishna Mission and Brahmo Samaj Temple.

"There was violence over a trust dispute. One party went to the High Court seeking a CBI probe. The DGP gave a no-objection certificate (NOC) without even reviewing the investigation file or inspecting the probe. He wrote a letter that the other party produced ex parte in court, claiming that the police had no evidence in the matter. This raises serious questions about the credibility and motivations of the DGP," Gandhi stated.

"In my 25 years of service, I've taken on tough cases, from narcotics cartels to corruption rackets. When I submitted an affidavit in the police recruitment scam against the then DGP Sanjay Kundu, it was not out of personal malice but professional integrity. If I can file an affidavit against the state police chief in court, you can assess my commitment to justice," he added.

SP Gandhi emphasised the need for protection for honest investigating officers.

"An investigator's job doesn't end with the investigation. It continues in the courtroom. If the integrity of the investigation is constantly undermined, how will the court ever uncover the truth?" Gandhi said further.

Gandhi has submitted a formal leave application to protect himself and his team from further harassment. He has also moved the court to ensure that the evidence collected by his team is preserved after the case is transferred to the CBI.

In a heartfelt appeal, he said that he will fight for justice even if he has to rein in the same.

"Even if I have to resign from my position, I will not compromise with the truth. I have no personal motive or vendetta. My only loyalty is to the Constitution, to justice, and to the family of Vimal Negi. They deserve answers, not political shielding of powerful wrongdoers," he added.

"We are investigating cases involving MLAs, and political pressure is immense. People have threatened us, saying we will face consequences. In the case involving MLA Sudhir Sharma, those questioned identified him as the mastermind behind illegal acts during the Rajya Sabha elections. Yet, attempts are being made to discredit our probe," he said.

He warned that such interference undermines democracy itself.

"This is not just about Vimal Negi. This is about whether the rule of law will prevail in Himachal Pradesh," Gandhi said. (ANI)

