Shimla/Dehradun, Mar 18 (PTI) The Lahaul & Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches recorded a fresh spell of mild snowfall while intermittent light to moderate rainfall lashed the mid and low hills, officials said on Saturday.

Kukumseri recorded 4 cm of snow while Keylong reported 1 cm, they said.

Dalhousie was the wettest part in the state, recording 41 mm rainfall, followed by Saloni (21 mm), Chamba (19 mm), Dharamsala (15 mm), Seobagh (13 mm) and Manali, Bharmour and Palampur (12 mm each).

The Met office here has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Sunday and Monday. It has forecast the wet spell to continue till Friday.

Himachal's rain deficit from March 1-18 is at 74 per cent with the state recording 17.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 67.7 mm.

In Uttarakhand, snowfall in the higher hills and hailstorm and rain in the lower areas led to significantly lower temperatures.

Snowfall was recorded in the higher hills of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari and Dharchula while the lower areas witnessed rain and hail.

In Dehradun, intermittent rain from Friday brought the day temperature down five notches to 24 degrees Celsius.

The Met office here has predicted the wet weather to continue for one to two days.

