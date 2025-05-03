Panaji (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Shirgaon stampede and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said that he has transferred four officers, including SP North, Collector North, Deputy Collector, for fair investigation into the incident.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Ranger Apprehended by BSF From the International Border in Rajasthan.

Six died, and more than 50 people were injured in the stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgaon, according to official.

"I chaired a high-powered committee meeting today. A detailed report has been sought from the Collector and SP North. We have constituted a magisterial committee headed by the Revenue Secretary. We have transferred four officers, including SP North, Collector North, Deputy Collector, for fair investigation. I have asked for the fact-finding report in the next 48 hours," CM Sawant told ANI.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Flight From Chennai Undergoes Security Search in Colombo After 'Tip-Off' From Indian Intel Agency, No Terror Suspects Found on Board.

CM Sawant said that his government has given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured in the incident.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inquired about the incident and expressed his condolences on the loss of lives.

"The government has given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured. Out of the 18 injured in hospital, four people are in ICU. PM Modi inquired about the incident from me and expressed his condolences on the loss of lives. There will be no government programmes for the next three days. FIR has been filed against unknown persons in the incident," CM Sawant told ANI.

Goa government has constituted a fact-finding inquiry committee to investigate the stampede.

As per an official order of Goa Department of Home Secretariat, this committee is led by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Revenue) Sandeep Jacques and includes DIG Smti Varsha Sharma, Pravimal Abhishek, South Goa SP Tikam Singh Verma.

The committee has been ordered to visit the incident site immediately and submit its report within 48 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai expressed condolences to the families affected by the Shirgaon stampede and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai has expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones in the recent tragic incident at Lairai Devi Jatra at Shirgaon. The Governor has wished a speedy recovery to the persons injured in the incident," as per a release from the Goa Raj Bhavan.

As per the Goa Raj Bhavan, Governor Pillai is cutting short his official tour to Kerala and returning to Goa to meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and local authorities to discuss support measures.

"It is informed that, the Governor Pillai is immediately returning to Goa from an official tour to Kerala, in view of this recent incident in Goa and will also be discussing the matter with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and local authorities, to extend maximum support and assistance to the affected, during the incident," the release read.

According to the latest report shared by the Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane, 74 people have been treated at government hospitals. These include Asilo Hospital in Mapusa, CHC Bicholim, CHC Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC).

Currently, 22 people are still in hospitals. Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has three, and CHC Sankhali has one under observation.

In a post, X, Rane said, "As per the latest reports, a total of 74 patients have been attended to across government healthcare facilities, including Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), CHC Bicholim, CHC Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC). Currently, 22 patients are undergoing treatment: Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has three patients under observation, and CHC Sankhali is monitoring one patient. Sadly, six individuals were brought in dead -- 4 at Asilo Hospital (2 males and two females), and two at CHC Bicholim."

Minister Rane also said a meeting will be held with health officials to make sure all patients get the best care and thanked all healthcare workers for their hard work during this difficult time.

"A meeting with the heads of DHS and GMC, along with the Secretary (Health), will be held shortly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in providing timely and effective treatment. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to public health and to supporting every healthcare worker tirelessly serving on the frontlines," he said on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)