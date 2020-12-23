Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced that the party would contest the forthcoming municipal elections on the party symbol and asked party observers to finalise candidates by January 5.

Addressing a meeting of party councillors, former councillors and office bearers of Mohali, the SAD president asked all prospective candidates to submit their applications by December 31.

He said a five-member committee comprising Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, N K Sharma, Kulwant Singh, Charanjit Singh Brar and Kanwaljit Singh Ruby would hold a meeting on January 1 to screen the candidates.

All the senior leaders along with former minister Sikander Singh Maluka were present in the meeting.

Sukhbir Badal appreciated the stellar work done by Mohali outgoing Mayor Kulwant Singh and all party councillors, saying record development works had been executed under their leadership. He stressed the need to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress party as well as Mohali legislator and Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who had tried to scuttle development works in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)