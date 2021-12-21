Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will set up an inquiry panel to investigate the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, said Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, SGPC.

Dhami demanded that, meanwhile, Punjab Government should set up an inquiry to probe the alleged sacrilege attempt at Kapurthala gurdwara.

"We demand that the Punjab govt set up an inquiry to probe the sacrilege attempt at Kapurthala gurdwara. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is setting up an inquiry panel for sacrilege incident (at Golden Temple) probe," said Dhami.

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, earlier on December 18.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the state government to probe the Golden Temple incident.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib has gone viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle. (ANI)

