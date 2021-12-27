Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Days after BJP MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane allegedly made a cat's sound on seeing Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray at the Assembly, the Shiv Sena on Monday demanded Rane's suspension from the House.

On 23 December, the MLAs of BJP were protesting against the government sitting on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, when Aaditya Thackeray passed by at the same time, following which Rane allegedly made the sound.

Also, BJP legislators protested at the Maharashtra Assembly on various issues including TET paper leak, Maratha reservation, and unemployment, during the ongoing Assembly Winter Session.

Earlier in the day, leaders of all parties participated in a meeting on the issue of OBC reservation at the State Assembly.

The State Government has also called for an urgent cabinet meeting at Vidhan Bhavan today afternoon on the issue of the election of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, the State Government has called for an urgent cabinet meeting at Vidhan Bhavan today afternoon.

Meanwhile, 35 people including police personnel and government employees test positive for COVID19 during the RT-PCR testing of 2,300 people conducted in the last 2 days during the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

