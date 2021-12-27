Rajasthan, December 27: In yet another incident of crime against women, a 20-year-old girl has accused 7 people of gang rape in Khetri Nagar. The victim lodged a complaint at Khetri Nagar police station. Based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR. Reportedly, the girl had gone missing on December 22.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the police recovered the victim from Narnaul in Haryana. The complainant has alleged that the accused, identified as Naveen Gujjar, visited her house when she was alone and raped her. The accused had also recorded the video of the crime and used it to blackmail her. She further said that the accused continuously called her to various places and raped her several times. The accused had invited other people later, who also raped her. Karnataka Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped by Minors in Dharwad, 6 Taken to Custody.

The Khetri Nagar police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The victim's statement was recorded under Section 164 CrPC was sent for a medical exam after police recorded her statement.

