New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Battling a crisis in the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena leaders are likely to skip the opposition parties meeting on Tuesday to finalise their joint candidate for the Presidential election.

Senior party leader Sanjay Raut was scheduled to attend the meeting convened by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, but "he has cancelled his visit to Delhi," a party functionary said.

Also Read | Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result Declared on keralaresults.nic.in, 83.87% Pass; Know How To Check Score.

The Maharashtra government is facing a crisis after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado with 10 party MLAs in tow.

Shinde is learnt to be in Gujarat's Surat, apparently upset with being sidelined by the party.

Also Read | Apple iOS 16 Will Let Users Bypass CAPTCHAs in Supported Apps and Websites: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)