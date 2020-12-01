Mumbai, December 1: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and son Vihang were summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm.

The ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group, and Pratap.

This is the first ED summon to Pratap as he had been under quarantine during the time it conducted raids in the case on November 24.

After initial questioning on November 24, Vihang was summoned thrice but was yet to appear before the agency, an ED official had said on Monday.

The ED had questioned Vihang for five hours on November 24 after detaining him during the raids on the premises of Pratap's house and the private firm. After questioning, he was allowed to leave with a summon to appear again the next day, but he didn't come.

Vihang was also summoned on November 26. He was last summoned by the ED on November 27, however, he failed to appear before the agency.

The economic offences watchdog has already arrested a close aide of Pratap, Amit Chandole, promoter of the Tops Securities Group, in the case.

Chandole was arrested during the November 24 searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, including those related to the Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

