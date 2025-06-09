Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and met the people injured in the accident between the Diva-Mumbra railway station.

Sharing a social media post, Shrikant Shinde shared glimpses of his visit to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. He paid his condolences to the families of the deceased people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the ones in the hospital.

Shinde wrote on X, "It is very unfortunate that some citizens died after falling from a local train between Diva-Mumbra railway station this morning. Heartfelt condolences to the citizens who died in this accident. We share the grief of their families. We have informed about the injured citizens and are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Thane, and we pray for their speedy recovery. The administration is providing them with all possible cooperation."

The Shiv Sena MP instructed the hospital administration to provide immediate treatment to the injured.

"Meanwhile, he visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, met the injured in the accident, and asked about their health. He has also instructed the hospital administration to provide immediate treatment for their speedy recovery," the post read.

Eight passengers travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fell from an excessively crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district on Monday, officials from Central Railways said.

The accident, which occurred on the Down/Fast Line, disrupted local train services. According to Central Railways, the reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd on the train. Passengers travelling on the footboard on a local train from Kasara and similarly those on a train going towards CSMT, collided with each other and fell.

"Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be an excessive crowd on the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident," Central Railways said in an official statement. (ANI)

