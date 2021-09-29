Panaji, September 2021: Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the party would contest 22 seats out of the 40 seats of the state's legislative assembly. Raut further said that if elected to power, then Shiv Sena would replicate the Maharashtra governance model in Goa. Raut added that if Trinamool Congress from Kolkata can contest in Goa, so can Shiv Sena from Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena will contest 22 seats. We will give it all. We do not want an alliance. Our organisation is strong enough. If Trinamool Congress from Kolkata can contest in Goa, then Maharashtra is right alongside. You have seen how well we have performed in Maharashtra," Raut told reporters at Goa's Dabolim international airport. Goa Assembly Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi Directs Congress to Launch 'Aggressive Campaign' Against BJP in Goa.

"The kind of work carried out by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, we will work in the same way in Goa. Shiv Sena and Goa share an emotional bond," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that the party had received no proposal for an alliance from any political outfit in the state, but added that he was scheduled to meet the president of the Goa Forward party Vijai Sardesai and former state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar during his visit to Goa.

"Vijai Sardesai, Velingkar is meeting me now. Old and new workers and leaders are meeting me," Raut said.

