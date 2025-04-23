Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): The town of Shivamogga in Karnataka is in grief following the death of Manjunath Rao, a local resident who was among the civilians killed in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Protests erupted in various parts of Karnataka on Wednesday, condemning the barbaric terror attack. The Advocates Associations across the state staged demonstrations demanding justice for the victims and stronger measures to curb terrorism in the Valley.

The Jamia Masjid, along with several civil society groups, also organised a protest march, denouncing the violence and calling for unity against extremist forces.

In response to the tragedy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar personally reached out to the bereaved family.

In a telephone call with Manjunath's brother-in-law, Dr Ravikiran, this morning, he said, "The government is with you in this difficult time and we share your sorrow. We will extend all the support needed, be brave."

The DCM also made phone calls to the Shivamogga district in-charge minister and the district administration and informed them to personally meet the family in Shivamogga and extend all the support.

Rao, who was on a family vacation as part of a tour package, was shot dead when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, leaving multiple casualties and triggering widespread outrage.

His brother-in-law, Ashwin, speaking to reporters, said, "It is very hard to believe that he is no more. He was the greatest human being who used to help all the people... He was everything to the family as well as friends... He was a gem."

Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa visited the residence of Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Manjunath's family in Shivamogga and offered condolences.

Shivamogga in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, "This is very unfortunate, and such a situation was completely unexpected. Our minister is already present there and actively coordinating efforts. The state government is handling the matter with full care and responsibility." (ANI)

