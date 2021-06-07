Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing centralised COVID vaccine drive to combat COVID-19 and for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "I express my gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November."

In a significant decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent COVID-19 vaccines that were to be done by states.

Addressing the nation, he said from June 21, all people above 18 years in all states will be provided vaccines free by the Centre.

"A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," he said.

He added that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)