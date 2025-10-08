New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday released in advance the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for flood and landslide-affected farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The installment was released through video conferencing from Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

The programme was attended by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Under this installment, Rs 171 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 8.55 lakh farmers, including 85,418 women farmers. With this, farmers in Jammu & Kashmir have received a cumulative assistance of Rs 4,052 crore under PM-KISAN so far.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, stands shoulder to shoulder with farmers and people affected by floods and other natural calamities in Jammu & Kashmir.

"We will ensure that no farmer is left alone in this hour of crisis. The release of this PM-KISAN installment is a crucial step to help them meet immediate needs," he said, according to a release.

The minister added that the Centre is extending every possible support through multiple schemes and relief measures, and that further assistance will be provided as per existing provisions.

Highlighting the government's rehabilitation measures, Chouhan said that the Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 85.62 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) for the reconstruction of around 5,100 damaged houses, as reported by the Jammu & Kashmir government. The package includes financial assistance for toilet construction and additional funds under MGNREGA, enabling families to rebuild their homes.

Chouhan further announced that MGNREGA workdays will be increased from 100 to 150 days for affected households upon receipt of the Jammu and Kashmir government's proposal, providing them additional livelihood support.

The Union Agriculture Minister assured that the Centre is fully prepared to support the revival of agricultural activities, including providing seeds, fertilisers, and other essential inputs. He mentioned that the Jammu and Kashmir government has granted permission for sand sales under the 'Jiska kheth, uski reth (the sand belongs to the one who owns the field)' policy, and that additional funds could be released under the NDRF, depending on the Jammu & Kashmir government's request.

Chouhan also stated that compensation will be provided to insured farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) as soon as the Jammu & Kashmir government submits its proposal, ensuring direct transfer of funds to affected farmers' accounts. (ANI)

