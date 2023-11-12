Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Barely a few days before Madhya Pradesh goes to polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will not be unemployed after he is voted out of power but will go to Mumbai and pursue a career in acting.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan won't be Chief Minister after some days but he won't become unemployed. He is a very good actor. He will go to Mumbai and pursue acting and make Madhya Pradesh proud," Kamal Nath said while campaigning in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

Sharpening his attack against the Chief Minister, Kamal Nath said, "Today our youths are unemployed; our farmers do not have work. Shivraj Singh, what are you worth? Please tell the people."

Kamal Nath expressed confidence that the Congress government will come to power in Madhya Pradesh overthrowing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

"I am campaigning everywhere and people in Madhya Pradesh will be voting the Bharatiya Janata Party government out of power," he said.

The former Chief Minister asked the voters to vote for "truth" and not him nor the Congress party in the election.

"This is not the time for slavery or lies. A new era is going to come in Madhya Pradesh. Do not vote for Kamal Nath or the Congress on November 17 but vote for truth. This will secure the future of Madhya Pradesh and our youth," he said.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

