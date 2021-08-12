New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): A police official was on Wednesday suspended for lack of duty compliance and in view of several complaints against him, Delhi Police said.

Adarsh Nagar Station House Officer CP Bhardwaj was suspended for lack of duty compliance and in view of several complaints against him.

According to police, SHO Adarsh Nagar briefed the Delhi Commissioner of Police that a person, who sustained gunshot injury on the intervening night of August 6 to August 7, inflicted self gunshot injury but probe revealed that the injury was born out of crossfire and it came to light that even the SHO had opened one round fire.

This fact was concealed by SHO, Adarsh Nagar. The serious concerns about concealment of facts by the SHO were raised by the DCP, who recommended departmental action and suspension of the SHO, said Delhi Police.

Following this, he was suspended and departmental action was initiated against him, added the Police. (ANI)

