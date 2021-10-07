New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed shock at the "cowardly" killing of a woman principal and a teacher by militants inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday.

"These attacks on innocent civilians by the radicals not only exposes the hollowness of their beliefs, it also reveals the boiling frustrations of their masters across the border due to the normalcy in the valley. Perpetrators of terror will be dealt with an iron hand," the minister tweeted.

Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Eidgah in downtown Srinagar, and Deepak Chand were shot dead at point blank range around 11.15 am just when school had settled down to another day of online classes. There were no students in the school.

"Extremely shocked to hear about the cowardly killing of the principal and teacher of Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School and other civilians in Srinagar, #Kashmir by forces of terror," the minister said.

The killing of the teachers took to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in five days.

Of the seven, four were from minority communities and six of the deaths took place in Srinagar, the main urban centre of the valley.

