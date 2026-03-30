Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das on Sunday condemned a BJP MLA for allegedly firing blanks during a Ram Navami procession. Expressing shock over the occurrence of such incidents in Odisha, he asserted that the state government must take immediate legal action against the MLA.

Das further declared that he was appalled to see an elected MLA firing shots like a goon while being assisted by a government officials.

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"...A people's representative, who should be a leader that guides people towards the right path, is open-firing like a goon while being helped by a government PSO... People should now be able to understand... I was shocked to see such things happening in Odisha... We want the state government to take legal action... The MLA should be arrested immediately... We want strict laws and strong initiative from the government," Das told ANI.

Other political parties also condemned the BJP MLA for firing blank shots during the festival. BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra, criticising the incident, described the acts as a 'sheer arrogance of power.

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"It is most unfortunate that the Titlagarh MLA violated the norms... He has taken the revolver from his PSO and open-fired. The public panicked. This is sheer arrogance of power... The local people are demanding the arrest of the MLA," Mishra told ANI.

Earlier, BJP MLA Naveen Jain allegedly fired blanks during a Ram Navami procession in Titlagarh town, Balangir district, on Friday, March 27.

Following the incident, the BJD has demanded the MLA's immediate arrest, alleging that his government PSO assisted him in the act.

The Biju Janata Dal filed a complaint at the Titlagarh police station against MLA Naveen Jain, demanding his immediate arrest.

"During the Ram Navami procession, the MLA had fired celebratory shots from his licensed rifle. Is a licensed rifle meant to be fired during festivals, fairs, or celebrations? It was also seen that his PSO was assisting him in this," said BJD.

However, Odisha BJP Spokesperson Anil Biswal, reacting to the incident, stated that action has already been taken in accordance with the law and the police officer has been suspended from his duties.

"As per the information that I received, a police officer has been suspended, and the matter is under investigation. Law will take its own course of action... We should wait... Action has been taken already as per the law..." Biswal told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)