Thane, Feb 4 (PTI) Police have booked at least 40 supporters of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for shooting at and injuring a Shiv Sena leader, for violating prohibitory orders by gathering outside a court in Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Police have issued orders banning gatherings in Ulhasnagar in view of the simmering tension following the shooting incident inside a police station on Friday night that left Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad critically wounded.

According to police, Ganpat Gaikwad's supporters gathered outside a court on Saturday evening and raised slogans when he was brought there.

Police have identified 11 persons and registered a case under sections 37(3) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

The court on Saturday remanded Ganpat Gaikwad to police custody till February 14.

