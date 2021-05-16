Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) Shootings of TV serials, web series and films will come to a halt from May 16 in West Bengal as the state government imposed stricter lockdown norms to contain the spread of COVID-19

Shootings of 36 serials, three web series and one film were currently taking place in the state, which will be stopped from Sunday till May 30, Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India President Swarup Biswas told PTI.

"Our request will be to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to see if something can be done so that hundreds of people involved in this profession are not rendered unemployed. It will be better if they can carry on their work following all COVID safety procedures," Biswas said.

Of 746 technicians, who have gone for tests, 34 were found positive for the disease.

They were mostly make-up artists and hairstylists, who come in close contact with the actors.

"We have urged actors to get their COVID tests done as this will help the federation make the shooting area a COVID free zone," he said.

Serial director Leena Gangopadhyay said shootings of four of her soaps, including the popular 'Srimoyee' and 'Kharkuto', will now be stopped on the floor from Sunday for two weeks as per the government order.

