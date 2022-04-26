New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar of southeast Delhi on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Officials said.

No injuries due to the fire were reported, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

A call about the fire was received at 2.40 pm, a senior fire official said.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said,"The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building."

Also Read | 'Extreme Hot Weather Conditions May Affect Some Electric Bike Batteries', Says Nitin Gadkari.

A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished by 4.20 pm and the cooling process was undertaken, he said.

The Amar Colony market is one of the most crowded shopping centres for clothes and furniture among other things.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)