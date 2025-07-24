Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) The two-day 'Shopping Centres Next (SCN) 2025' event, a key national gathering of retail real estate stakeholders, started in Goa on Wednesday, with a focus on redefining shopping malls as cultural, experiential and community-driven spaces.

The spokesman of the event said that organised by the Delhi-based IMAGES Group, the conference is being held near Panaji and has drawn participation from over 500 industry professionals, 200-plus retail brands, and more than 100 speakers representing various sectors of the shopping centre ecosystem.

Themed "Recode the Mall – Purpose, People, Possibility", SCN 2025 aims to explore new possibilities in mall development and management amid changing consumer behaviour, digital transformation, and sustainability imperatives, he said.

Participants are also engaging with innovations such as AI-based space planning, phygital tools, sustainable construction, and urban integration strategies.

With representatives from mall operators, real estate investors, architects, urban planners, and tech providers, SCN 2025 is expected to set the tone for the next wave of retail-led development in India, the spokesman said.

