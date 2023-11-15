Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked Union Minister and her former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the latter is "short in height but is high on arrogance".

Priyanka Gandhi, addressing a public rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, also took a swipe at Scindia, calling him a 'traitor'.

Also Read | Equity Investors Become Richer by Rs 3.29 Lakh Crore As Markets Rally Over 1%.

"All of their leaders are a little weird. First, our Scindia...I have worked with him in UP (Uttar Pradesh). Actually, his height is a little short but in arrogance, 'waah bhai waah'...Any worker who used to go to him says that we have to call him Maharaj and if we don't say that, our issues will not be addressed. He followed his family's tradition well. Many have betrayed but they have betrayed the public of Gwalior and Chamba...He made the government fall..." Priyanka Gandhi said.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Jyotiraditya Scindia a Short Man With High Arrogance, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra During Rally (Watch Video).

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the BJP camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Priyanka Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that a movie of the PM should also be made with the title 'Mere Naam' similar to actor Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' as the latter always "keeps crying".

"What to say about Modi ji...He keeps crying (Rote hi rehte hain). In the movie 'Tere Naam', Salman Khan was crying from beginning to end. Similarly, Modi Ji keeps crying every time. A movie on him should also be made with the title 'Mere Naam'," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She further said, "The PM is top-class at collecting traitors and cowards and keeping them in his party. I feel sorry about the true workers of the RSS and BJP."

Her remarks came close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "Murkhon Ke Sardar" (leader of the ignoramuses) for questioning his 'Make in India' claim.

Also taking a swipe at the state BJP heavyweights, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the Congress national general secretary said, "Look at what the BJP leaders have done for Madhya Pradesh. The Home Minister's mandate and job is to enforce the rule of law in the state but he is busy watching movies all day long instead. He is more concerned about what one wears than public safety."

"Another world-renowned actor in these parts is the CM himself, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. When it comes to acting, he could even put Amitabh Bachchan to shame. However, when it comes to working for the state, he is like Asrani (popular Bollywood comedian)," Priyanka added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)