Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday confirmed that the shots fired outside the Dadar police station in September last year were from the licensed weapon of MLA Sada Sarvankar.

MLA Sada Sarvankar is a leader in the Shiv Sena faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Quoting the Ballistics report, the police said: "Ballistics report has confirmed that the shot fired outside the Dadar police station in September last year was from MLA Sada Sarvankar's licensed weapon."

However, Sarvankar refuted the claims and said he was unaware of the Ballistic reports.

"I am unaware of the Ballistic report. I will say this time and again that I did not fire. If the police call me for interrogation, I will go and cooperate but as of now, I have not received any notice or call regarding the same," said Sada Sarvankar. He added that when the police asked him for the revolver, he handed it to them.

On September 11, 2022, the Mumbai Police booked the Mumbai MLA Sarvankar along with his son and 6 others under the sections of rioting and Arms Act after the MLA allegedly fired outside the Dadar police station.

Before lodging the case against them, the police had arrested five workers of Udhhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction after the clash broke out between the two groups [Shiv Sena factions] over a social media post in Dadar. The police had then booked more than 30 people in the case.

Santosh Talvane, a party worker from the Shinde faction had lodged a complaint against some people from the Uddhav group, acting upon which the cases were registered.

The matter started when the workers of both factions of Shiv Sena (Uddhav and Shinde) came across each other during the Ganesh Visarjan on September 9, 2022. The crossover was followed by an argument and ruckus on its next night, i.e., September 10, 2022.

Workers from the Uddhav faction gathered outside MLA Sarvankar's building and started shouting slogans against him. People from the Shinde faction also reached the spot leading to the ruckus kind of situation between the two factions.

The Shinde faction led by MLA Sada Sarvankar complained against the MLAs of the Uddhav faction in the Dadar Police station regarding a social media post.

On the other hand, Sunil Shinde, the MLC from the Uddhav faction accused Savrankar of opening fire and taking the law into his hands. The police are investigating the truth behind the allegations of opening fire. (ANI)

