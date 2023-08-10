New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said the Parliament proceedings have touched a "new low" as he rued "shouting and sloganeering" will only destroy "what is left of our system".

"I came to attend Parliament despite ill-health, but have been very disappointed by what is happening. From my long experience I say this is a new low. Democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum," Gowda, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, tweeted.

He also tweeted, "Shouting, name-calling, sloganeering will only destroy what is left of our system."

Rajya Sabha was earlier in the day adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar the Manipur issue.

