New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Kathak maestro Shovana Narayan, veteran Hindi poet Ashok Chakradhar and Rampur-based noted qawwali troupe Niazi Brothers are among the eminent artists participating at the upcoming 'Cultural Kaarva'n' of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsavaa, announced the organisers on Wednesday.

The two-day event, beginning August 23, aims to mark the country's 75th independence year through the grand celebration of Hindustani art, culture and literature.

Organised in association with the Ministry of Culture here at the India International Centre (IIC), it also marks the 11th foundation day of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava.

"We are honoured that the Ministry of Culture is graciously supporting our endeavours and giving us more strength. The upcoming edition of Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n will shine bright with the light of some of the most accomplished stars and ambassadors of Hindustani art, culture and literature," said Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, Urdu poet and founder of Jashn-e-Adab Foundation, in a statement.

"This edition will be a treat for the audience who want an immersive experience of the brilliance of our cultural heritage," he added.

Other artists attending the event include the likes of Saxophone player Yash Gulati, Urdu poet Farhat Esaas, and actors Amit Sial, Shrikant Verma and Faisal Malik.

Besides Kathak performance and 'Kavi Sammelan', the event will also feature "Court Martial" -- a play talking about class and caste discrimination in the Indian Army -- directed by Delhi-based Asmita Theatre Group founder Arvind Gaur, "Ram ka Vanvaas" dastangoi by Fouzia Dastango and Ritesh Yadav along with panel discussions.

