Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continued to remain suspended for the 10th consecutive day due to persistent adverse weather conditions and repeated incidents of landslides along the pilgrimage route.

Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods and slope destabilisation, posing serious risks to the safety of pilgrims.

Authorities informed that restoration work is underway, with teams from the Shrine Board, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration working around the clock to clear debris and stabilise vulnerable stretches. However, in the interest of public safety, the Yatra will remain on hold until conditions improve, and the route is declared safe.

District officials have urged devotees to cooperate with the temporary suspension and avoid unnecessary travel to the base camp in Katra.

The administration has assured that updates will be communicated regularly, and all necessary arrangements are being made for the early resumption of the pilgrimage.

Authorities in Jammu Division of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Wednesday ordered the closure of all government and private schools on September 4 following heavy rainfall and weather alerts issued for the region.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure after incessant rains triggered landslides in several hilly areas, disrupting everyday life and posing risks to student safety.

Further, the official statement mentioned that online classes may be conducted wherever feasible.

A devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, claiming more than 30 lives and injuring 20 others. The disaster struck on Tuesday afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

On August 27, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended due to a landslide that killed 34 people and heavy rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide. (ANI)

