Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar were received and traditionally welcomed by higher officials of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on behalf of Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, JK-UT) with garlands and tilak amidst chanting of Vedic mantras at Jammu Airport for their outstanding performance at the para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The para-archers were seen wearing the medals secured in Hangzhou that made everyone proud. The SMVDSB para-archers secured five medals out of seven medals won by Team India in archery events which included two gold and three silver in various archery events at the para games.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board while congratulating all the para-archers added that they have done extremely well and exuded confidence that given the excellent facilities, expert coaching, hard work and dedication, the para-archers being trained at the Shrine Board's Sports Complex will be creating new records in the days to come as they will now be preparing hard for the 2024 paralympics.

The para-archers were overwhelmed by the gesture and affection of the recipients adding that it has been an unprecedented campaign, thanked and appreciated everyone for their love and support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all the para-archers on their return from the event and gave his blessings including to Sheetal Devi, the only para-athlete to shoot with her feet in the world and made a hat-trick of medals at the Hangzhou para Asian Games. (ANI)

