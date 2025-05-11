Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, carried out searches at 20 locations across south Kashmir on Sunday in connection with an ongoing terror conspiracy case. The raids come amid increased surveillance of terror associates and overground workers (OGWs) allegedly acting as conduits for Pakistan-based handlers, according to the statement.

According to police officials, technical surveillance had revealed that several sleeper cells in the region were directly communicating with terrorist handlers across the border. These cells were found to be transmitting sensitive and strategic information related to Indian security forces and key installations using encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

Officials said the suspects were also involved in spreading radical propaganda online at the behest of commanders from proscribed terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Their actions, authorities believe, threaten India's sovereignty and national integrity and are designed to incite public disorder and communal hatred.

The raids were conducted under case FIR No. 01/2025, registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including Sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, and 39, by Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir. During the operation, significant incriminating materials were recovered, and multiple suspects were detained for questioning.

A senior official from the agency noted that preliminary investigation points to an orchestrated effort to carry out terrorist conspiracies and promote anti-India narratives both online and offline.

The SIA said it remains resolute in its mission to protect national security and maintain public order. "Firm action will continue against those engaged in any form of terrorist or secessionist activity," the agency asserted.

Meanwhile, India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

On Saturday, India also played down the role of the US in achieving an agreement on cessation of hostilities, saying that the understanding had been reached between DGMOs of the two countries. (ANI)

