Bengaluru, Apr 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that a museum on Ambedkar will come up in Bengaluru on the lines of the one in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, along with the country's tallest statue of the architect of the constitution.

The CM announced this while addressing the Ambedkar Jayanti celebration event here.

“I'm announcing today that a Constitution chair will be established at the Mysuru University. An Ambedkar museum will be set up in Bengaluru on the Andhra Pradesh model and a tallest statue of Ambedkar in the country will also be built there,” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking at the event, he said, "No matter how much we do to honour Ambedkar, it is always less"

During his address the CM also said that 33 dedicated DCRE (Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement) police stations have been operationalised across the state starting Monday to investigate all cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) reported in the state.

“This has been done because during a review it was found that the conviction rate was very low. So it was felt there should be special police stations to deal with DCRE cases and to create a fear among those indulging in atrocities against Dalits,” he said.

