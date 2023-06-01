Bengaluru, Jun 1: The Congress' master strategist in Karnataka Sunil Kanugolu, the brains behind the 'PayCM' campaign against the previous BJP government, has been appointed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's chief adviser.

An order for Kanugolu's appointment was issued on Wednesday. He has been given a position equivalent to a cabinet-rank minister till the next order. Karnataka Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Siddaramaiah Keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Gets Major & Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development; Check Complete List.

A former associate of political strategist Prashant Kishor, Kanugolu hails from Ballari. According to Congress sources, Kanugolu had prepared the strategy behind the 'PayCM' campaign in September last year. Siddaramaiah Becomes New Karnataka CM: Congress Veteran Sworn In as Chief Minister of Karnataka for Second Time (Watch Video).

The 'PayCM' campaign poster featured a QR Code with the image of the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the centre with the message "40 per cent accepted here" to allege that a 40 per cent bribe was being charged for every government work.

