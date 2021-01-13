Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded that the Centre's new farm laws be withdrawn, a day after the Supreme Court stayed their implementation.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers in the country.

"The Supreme Court's order to stay the new farm laws only reiterates the fact that the new laws are against the interests of farmers.

The Apex Court has understood that farmers are right in their demands and hence have allowed farmers to continue their protests," the leader of opposition said.

The Congress leader held Modi responsible for the death of many farmers during the ongoing protests in Delhi.

Alleging that the Prime Minister did not make a single genuine attempt to address the concerns of farmers, he said, "He (Modi) should apologise to the farmers and to the people of the country. The new farm laws should be withdrawn!"

In another tweet, Siddaramaiah said the farmers were of the opinion that the expert committee constituted by the top court has members who have previously expressed their support for new farm laws enacted.

The peasants demand that the members of the panel should be neutral.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

