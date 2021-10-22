Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned the celebration over administration of one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country when only 21 per cent of the people have been fully vaccinated so far.

In a series of tweets, the Congress stalwart hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for not yet vaccinating the entire eligible population.

"'1 billion doses' sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Cr people out of 139Cr are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are @BJP4India leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population?" Siddaramiah asked in a tweet.

According to the Congress veteran, only 29 crore people have received two-doses and 42 crore have got only one, leaving 62 crore without any single dose of vaccine.

"With just 29 Cr (21%) people fully vaccinated, India's position is still in danger. Are @BJP4India leaders celebrating India's vulnerability?" he asked.

The leader of opposition in the assembly also claimed that India still needed about 106 crore doses to fully vaccinate the target by December 31, which means 1.51 doses have to be administered everyday.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether India is prepared to administer 106 crore doses by December end and ensure all Indians are fully vaccinated by this year.

Siddaramaiah noted that 56 per cent of the population in the US is fully vaccinated, in China it is 70 per cent and in Canada 71 per cent.

"But India's vaccine coverage is just 21%. Mr. @narendramodi, let us raise the bar before celebrating!!" the former Chief Minister took a jibe.

Pointing out that there may be a need for booster dose too, Siddaramaiah said, "With even first doses and second doses pending for large population, can we even think of booster dose? Mr PM @narendramodi, Let us put celebrations on hold & concentrate on vaccinating everyone."

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.54 crore on Wednesday, according to the data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 percent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 percent having received both doses.

