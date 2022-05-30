New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday began questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, sources said.

Delhi Police Special Cell will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar after Canada-based Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Lawrence Bishnoi is accused in the MCOCA case pending before the Special Judge of Patiala House court. He is lodged in the Tihar jail.

Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Brar is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 420 people including Moose Wala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a judicial probe under a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons in the case. (ANI)

