New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday, a day after his security was withdrawn by the state police. However, it is to be pondered upon, what made the Punjabi singing fame surrounded by controversies.

Born on 17 June 1993, Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belongs to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab's Mansa district. Moose Wala enjoyed stardom only a few could imagine at a young age in the twenties of his life. He learned music during his college days and after completing his education, he moved to Canada.

However, being widely known for his 'gangster rap', hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He was widely popular among the youth having 6.9 million followers on Instagram. However, his stardom was often overtaken by the controversies surrounding him for promoting drugs and violence through his songs.

For instance, one of his songs titled 'Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi' came under the scanner as it made a reference to the 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago.

Many FIRs were also registered against Moose Wala for promoting violence and hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. However, he had issued an apology later on after people slammed him for portraying the Sikh warrior in a poor light.

Moose Wala was booked after the pictures of him with an AK-47 went viral on social media during the COVID pandemic.

Later, he was also booked by the Punjab police under the Arms Act after being charged with the promotion of gun culture in 2020. The action was taken for one of his songs 'Panj Goliyan'.

It is notable, that he extended his support to the farmers' protest at the Delhi borders that went on for more than a year.

The controversies didn't end here as in July 2020, another song titled 'Sanju' similarly kicked off a controversy. In the song, he had compared himself with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Last year only, a criminal case was filed against Moose Wala and five police personnel, after a video showing him shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.

Stepping into politics in December 2021, the Punjabi singer joined the Congress party and also contested from Mansa, however, he lost.

He was shot dead on Sunday evening in Mansa. (ANI)

