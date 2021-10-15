New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Days after resigning as Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said his concerns have been resolved and the party asserted that he will continue as the head of the state unit.

AICC general secretary incharge Punjab Harish Rawat told reporters that Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation and will continue in his post as the matter of the resignation is now over for the party.

Resolution to the issue came after Sidhu met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence here and raised his concerns.

"Whatever concerns I had, I have shared with Rahul Gandhi ji. All my concerns have been sorted out," he told reporters after the over half-an-hour-long meeting with Gandhi.

He later tweeted, "I have shared my concerns with Rahul Gandhi ji, was assured they will be sorted out."

Rawat, who was also present at the meeting, later said the issue of his resignation is over now.

"He has assured Rahul Gandhi that he is withdrawing his resignation and resuming his duty as PCC chief," he told reporters.

Sidhu told Gandhi that he is working hard and will work harder now, and that he will join his duty as Punjab Congress president, Rawat said.

"Navjot Sidhu has shared his concerns with party leaders and it is our duty to talk to the chief minister and resolve the remaining issues. We have told him his concerns will be taken care of very soon," he also said.

Sidhu had met Rawat and party leader KC Venugopal on Thursday and shared his concerns. Sidhu later said he has full faith and confidence in the party leadership.

He had posted his resignation on Twitter on September 28.

He was not happy with the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general, besides some portfolio allocations to ministers after the new cabinet formation.

The Punjab government has already replaced the DGP and his other concerns are being sorted out.

During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

