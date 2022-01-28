Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will file his nomination papers for the Amritsar East assembly seat on Saturday.

"Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11.15," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the seat. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

