Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Representatives of the Sikh community met State Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum requesting to rename Idgah Hills (in Bhopal) as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'.

"The idgah will remain in its place, even prayers will be offered. But the place should be known as Guru Nanak Tekri. People of society have backed us," said Rameshwar Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker.

Also Read | Bihar Police Registered 730 Rape Cases in 2019, Reveals State Crime Record Bureau Data.

"I will request everyone to call it 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. I will submit this memorandum to Chief Minister," he added.

A representative of the Sikh community told ANI that the particular place is known by the name' Idgah' but Rameshwar Sharma has also asserted that it should be renamed as Guru Nanak Tekri.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Says 'We Are Proposing Just Another World-Class Film City in UP, Not Snatching Anyone's Investment or Opportunity'.

"It is a very big thing for the Sikh community that he (Sharma) himself is interfering in this matter. We thank him and the entire Sikh community is with him," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)